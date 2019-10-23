Market
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term
Updated : October 23, 2019 09:22 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has recommended buy on M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 338, target of Rs 354.
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com has recommended buy on ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 1265 for target of Rs 1360.
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com has recommended buy on Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1766 for target of Rs 1815.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more