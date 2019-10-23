#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Updated : October 23, 2019 09:22 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has recommended buy on M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 338, target of Rs 354.
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com has recommended buy on ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 1265 for target of Rs 1360.
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com has recommended buy on Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1766 for target of Rs 1815.
