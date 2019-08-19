Top 10 companies contributed 81% to Nifty's market cap expansion in last 5 years
Updated : August 19, 2019 10:53 AM IST
According to a report by Motilal Oswal, the overall market capitalization of BSE500 companies is down 11 percent from its peak of Rs 148 lakh crore in August 2018.
Over the same period, the market cap of the Nifty50 is down by 6 percent to Rs 80.1 lakh crore.
From a five-year perspective, of the Niftyâ€™s market-cap expansion from Rs 53 lakh crore to Rs 80 lakh crore, the top 10 constituents on the index have contributed 81 percent.
