The Indian market is likely to open higher Friday following gains in global peers. At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 197.50 points or 1.38 percent higher at 14,526.00, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house market expert has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Friday:

Yogesh Mehta - Yield Maximisers

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 671, target at Rs 702

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 563, target at Rs 597

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 750

Anil Manghnani - Modern Shares & Stock

- Buy Dixon Tech with a stop loss of Rs 3,340, target at Rs 3,900-4,000

- Buy Ambuja Cement for the long term with a stop loss of Rs 250, target at Rs 400

Catch all live market updates here