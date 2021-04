CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,280

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,970, target at Rs 2,040

- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 423, target at Rs 433

- Sell Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,940, target at Rs 2,865

Yogesh Mehta, Yield Maximisers

- Buy Adani Ports & SEZ Futures with a stop loss of Rs 710, target at Rs 745

- Buy ICICI PRU Futures with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 460

- Buy Biocon Futures with a stop loss of Rs 393, target at Rs 419

Catch all live market updates here