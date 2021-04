The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a rally in the global market peers. Asian stocks edged higher after big tech rallied on Wall Street and as President Joe Biden announced a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan. Meanwhile, the trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a strong start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house market expert has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 635, target at Rs 650

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 227, target at Rs 232

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,880, target at Rs 1,930

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 780

Yogesh Mehta - Yield Maximisers

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 359, target at Rs 380

- Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 632, targets at Rs 655

- Buy Balkrishna Ind with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,760

