Indian indices are likely to open on a negative note following the muted trend in Asian peers. Investors also remain cautious over the economic impact of the pandemic even as domestic cases decline from the peak. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 57 points or 0.4 percent lower at 15,315. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 3,120, target at Rs 3,320

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 203, target at Rs 210

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 694, target at Rs 718

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target at Rs 1,120

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,530, target at Rs 2,620

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,920, target at Rs 3,050

Catch all live market updates here