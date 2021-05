The Indian market is likely to open lower Wednesday following weakness in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 33.50 points or 0.22 percent lower at 15,216.00, indicating a mildly negative start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 692, target at Rs 711

- Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,285, target at Rs 1,315

- Buy Auroindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,010, target at Rs 1,040

- Sell Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 816, target at Rs 800

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,280

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 575, target at Rs 620

