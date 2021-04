Indian indices are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday, a day after the markets fell around 3.5 percent on the back of surging COVID cases, worries about another lockdown and its economic impact. Meanwhile, Asian peers were also cautious after US markets weakened in overnight trade. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 915

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,760, target at Rs 3,880

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,110, target at Rs 1,055

- Sell UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,100, target at Rs 1,065

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Sell L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,380, target at Rs 1,280

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 1,120

Catch all live market updates here