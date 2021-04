Indian indices are likely to open lower on Monday amid mixed cues from Asian peers. Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and fears of lockdown in certain states may also weigh on sentiment. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 3,120, target at Rs 3,245

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 780

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 431

- Sell SBI with a stop loss of Rs 358, target at Rs 347

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 75, target at Rs 64

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,400

Catch all live market updates here