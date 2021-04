Indian indices are likely to open flat on Tuesday following mixed global cues in the holiday-shortened week. The domestic market was closed on Monday and will also remain close on Friday. Meanwhile, Asian peers were in the green as Wall Street pared earlier losses driven by the banking sector on fears that issues with a defaulting hedge fund could spread throughout the banking sector. CNBC-TV18’s in-house market expert has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 230

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,960, target at Rs 2,010

- Sell Indigo with a stop loss of Rs 1,635, target at Rs 1,585

- Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,240, target at Rs 1,190

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 765, target at Rs 830

- Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 810

- Buy IDBI with a stop loss of Rs 35, target at Rs 43

