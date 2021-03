The Indian market is likely to open flat Wednesday amid mixed global cues. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 8.00 points or 0.05 percent lower at 14,921.00, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and Nifty50. Meanwhile, Asian stocks were on track for their first monthly loss since last October though markets were up on Wednesday and the U.S. dollar stood tall as investors focused on growing signs of a sure-footed global economic recovery. CNBC-TV18’s in-house market expert has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 910

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 403, target at Rs 414

- Sell TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 580, target at Rs 568

- Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,785, target at Rs 1,740

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Buy Powergrid with a stop loss of Rs 216, target at Rs 230

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 291, targets at Rs 307 and Rs 318

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,420

Catch all live market updates here