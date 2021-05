The Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers after Wall Street rose in overnight trade helped by a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 805

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 195, target at Rs 203

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 973, target at Rs 998

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,170, target at Rs 5,430

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 160

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 209, target at Rs 215

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 544, target of Rs 570

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 58, target of Rs 61

