The Indian market is likely to open higher on Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 38.00 points or 0.26 percent higher at the 14,713.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:00 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 814

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 631, target at Rs 644

- Sell Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,550, target at Rs 3,440

- Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,445

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 135

- Sell Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,350, target at Rs 14,300

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 148

- Sell ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,445

