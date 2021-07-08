Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian market is likely to open lower Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 62.00 points or 0.39 percent lower at the 15,826.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
—Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 807, target at Rs 830
—Buy Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss of 755, target at Rs 772
—Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 836, target at Rs 858
—Sell LIC Housing Fin with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 460
Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
—Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,708, target at Rs 1,760
—Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,058, target at Rs 1,020
—Sell TVS Motors with a stop loss of Rs 611, target at Rs 590
—Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 81.5, target at Rs 90
