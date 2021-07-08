Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian market is likely to open lower Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 62.00 points or 0.39 percent lower at the 15,826.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:45 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 807, target at Rs 830
    —Buy Tata Consumer Products with a stop loss of 755, target at Rs 772
    —Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 836, target at Rs 858
    —Sell LIC Housing Fin with a stop loss of Rs 470, target at Rs 460
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,708, target at Rs 1,760
    —Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,058, target at Rs 1,020
    —Sell TVS Motors with a stop loss of Rs 611, target at Rs 590
    —Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 81.5, target at Rs 90
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Bajaj Healthcare stock hits 52-week high; gets licence to manufacture Covid drug 2-DG

    Next Article

    Rising COVID cases, tech crackdown hammer Asian stocks; bonds rally

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,089.05 -99.20 -2.37
    Tata Motors311.75 -5.35 -1.69
    ONGC118.50 -1.40 -1.17
    HUL2,455.20 -26.45 -1.07
    JSW Steel683.40 -7.00 -1.01
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,455.90 -24.15 -0.97
    Sun Pharma674.80 -5.55 -0.82
    Nestle17,605.00 -109.80 -0.62
    Bajaj Finance6,165.75 -33.00 -0.53
    Maruti Suzuki7,422.45 -28.90 -0.39
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,089.00 -99.25 -2.37
    Tata Motors312.10 -5.00 -1.58
    ONGC118.50 -1.40 -1.17
    JSW Steel682.50 -7.90 -1.14
    HUL2,453.95 -27.70 -1.12
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HUL2,454.05 -26.00 -1.05
    Sun Pharma674.55 -5.80 -0.85
    Nestle17,580.00 -134.80 -0.76
    HDFC Bank1,529.25 -9.90 -0.64
    Maruti Suzuki7,406.95 -44.40 -0.60

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.70250.08750.12
    Euro-Rupee88.0960-0.0740-0.08
    Pound-Rupee102.9250-0.2850-0.28
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67590.00170.26
    View More