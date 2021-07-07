Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower Wednesday following losses in global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Alkem Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,280, target at Rs 3,365

—Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of 1,010, target at Rs 1,040

—Sell Exide India with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 179

—Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 2,880

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,008, target at Rs 1,055

—Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 948, target at Rs 995

—Sell LIC Hsg Fin with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 455

—Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,665, target at Rs 17,000

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.