Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian equity market is likely to open lower Wednesday following losses in global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Alkem Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,280, target at Rs 3,365
    —Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of 1,010, target at Rs 1,040
    —Sell Exide India with a stop loss of Rs 186, target at Rs 179
    —Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,950, target at Rs 2,880
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,008, target at Rs 1,055
    —Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 948, target at Rs 995
    —Sell LIC Hsg Fin with a stop loss of Rs 472, target at Rs 455
    —Sell Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 17,665, target at Rs 17,000
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Titan share price falls 2%; registers 117% revenue growth in Q1FY22

    Next Article

    S&P Global expects iron ore prices to correct to $180/tonne

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.66000.11750.16
    Euro-Rupee88.26100.09000.10
    Pound-Rupee103.03800.11500.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67540.00170.24
    View More