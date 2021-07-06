Home

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian market is likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday following a similar trend on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 41 points or 0.26 percent lower at the 15,822 level on the Singaporean Exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 798, target at Rs 820
    —Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of 915, target at Rs 940
    —Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,565, target at Rs 1,605
    —Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 515
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 156
    —Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,419, target at Rs 1,495
    —Buy M&M Fin with a stop loss of Rs 157, target at Rs 168
    —Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 29,800, target at Rs 31,100
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Currency

