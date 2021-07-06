Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian market is likely to open on a negative note on Tuesday following a similar trend on SGX Nifty. The Nifty futures were trading 41 points or 0.26 percent lower at the 15,822 level on the Singaporean Exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 798, target at Rs 820

—Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of 915, target at Rs 940

—Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,565, target at Rs 1,605

—Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 515

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 156

—Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,419, target at Rs 1,495

—Buy M&M Fin with a stop loss of Rs 157, target at Rs 168

—Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 29,800, target at Rs 31,100

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.