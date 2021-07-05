Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian equity market may open higher on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers details of last week's US jobs report soothed jitters about the timing of US interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, the trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,470, target at Rs 4,580
    —Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of 2,160, target at Rs 2,210
    —Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,270, target at Rs 2,340
    —Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 614, target at Rs 628
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,150, target at Rs 15,700
    —Buy Jubilant Foods with a stop loss of Rs 3,128, target at Rs 3,210
    —Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 755, target at Rs 790
    —Sell PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 230.2, target at Rs 221
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex up 300 points, Nifty reclaims 15,800; banks, auto lead

    Next Article

    Monday's top brokerage calls: Marico, Avenue Supermarts and more

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel666.95 -4.35 -0.65
    HDFC Life684.10 -3.40 -0.49
    Dr Reddys Labs5,563.00 -12.70 -0.23
    Cipla977.40 -1.80 -0.18
    Tech Mahindra1,088.10 -1.30 -0.12
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,562.30 -12.00 -0.22
    Tech Mahindra1,088.95 -0.50 -0.05
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel666.95 -4.35 -0.65
    HDFC Life684.10 -3.40 -0.49
    Dr Reddys Labs5,563.00 -12.70 -0.23
    Cipla977.40 -1.80 -0.18
    Tech Mahindra1,088.10 -1.30 -0.12
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,562.30 -12.00 -0.22
    Tech Mahindra1,088.95 -0.50 -0.05

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.3240-0.0400-0.05
    Pound-Rupee103.00000.03900.04
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6725-0.0008-0.12
    View More