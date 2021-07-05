Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian equity market may open higher on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers details of last week's US jobs report soothed jitters about the timing of US interest rate hikes. Meanwhile, the trend on SGX Nifty also indicated a positive start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,470, target at Rs 4,580

—Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of 2,160, target at Rs 2,210

—Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,270, target at Rs 2,340

—Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 614, target at Rs 628

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 15,150, target at Rs 15,700

—Buy Jubilant Foods with a stop loss of Rs 3,128, target at Rs 3,210

—Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 755, target at Rs 790

—Sell PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 230.2, target at Rs 221

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.