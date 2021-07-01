Home

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open on a flat note Thursday tracking a similar trend on SGX Nifty amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 13.00 points or 0.08 percent higher at the 15,760.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss of Rs 3,240, target at Rs 3,320
    —Buy Coforge with a stop loss of 4,100, target at Rs 4,240
    —Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 755, target at Rs 771
    —Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 285, target at Rs 275
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 930
    —Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,260
    —Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 1,978
    —Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 770
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto4,226.95 93.80 2.27
    M&M793.00 14.65 1.88
    Asian Paints3,025.60 34.75 1.16
    Maruti Suzuki7,569.55 55.75 0.74
    Titan Company1,741.65 9.55 0.55

