Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Indian indices are likely to open on a flat note Thursday tracking a similar trend on SGX Nifty amid mixed global cues. The Nifty futures were trading 13.00 points or 0.08 percent higher at the 15,760.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
—Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss of Rs 3,240, target at Rs 3,320
—Buy Coforge with a stop loss of 4,100, target at Rs 4,240
—Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 755, target at Rs 771
—Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 285, target at Rs 275
Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
—Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 885, target at Rs 930
—Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,200, target at Rs 1,260
—Sell ACC with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 1,978
—Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 805, target at Rs 770
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
