Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday following a positive momentum in Asian peers. The Nifty futures were trading 43.50 points or 0.28 percent higher at the 15,831.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:
Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
—Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,550
—Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of 670, target at Rs 685
—Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 2,550, target at Rs 2,620
—Sell Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,890, target at Rs 2,970
Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
—Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 532, target at Rs 510
—Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,470, target at Rs 2,545
—Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,450, target at Rs 7,560
—Buy SpiceJet with a stop loss of Rs 80.25, target at Rs 88
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
(Edited by : Pranati Deva)
First Published: IST