Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday following a positive momentum in Asian peers. The Nifty futures were trading 43.50 points or 0.28 percent higher at the 15,831.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,550
    —Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of 670, target at Rs 685
    —Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 2,550, target at Rs 2,620
    —Sell Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,890, target at Rs 2,970
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 532, target at Rs 510
    —Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,470, target at Rs 2,545
    —Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,450, target at Rs 7,560
    —Buy SpiceJet with a stop loss of Rs 80.25, target at Rs 88
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Uflex share price jumps 19% on strong Q4 earnings

    Next Article

    Govt cuts import duty on crude palm oil to lower retail edible oil prices

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    JSW Steel696.95 11.05 1.61
    Tata Steel1,187.70 15.15 1.29
    Infosys1,582.25 19.20 1.23
    Divis Labs4,409.00 52.85 1.21
    Coal India146.20 1.70 1.18
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,188.30 15.85 1.35
    Infosys1,581.95 19.35 1.24
    Tech Mahindra1,100.25 11.70 1.07
    TCS3,372.90 33.30 1.00
    Reliance2,104.35 17.15 0.82
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Power Grid Corp233.05 -2.95 -1.25
    Shree Cements27,860.00 -274.45 -0.98
    NTPC116.65 -0.95 -0.81
    Hero Motocorp2,914.05 -13.45 -0.46
    ICICI Bank637.65 -2.45 -0.38
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Power Grid Corp233.20 -2.65 -1.12
    NTPC116.70 -0.90 -0.77
    ICICI Bank637.75 -2.45 -0.38
    Larsen1,506.70 -3.80 -0.25
    HDFC Bank1,500.35 -1.25 -0.08

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.26750.04750.06
    Euro-Rupee88.36900.00100.00
    Pound-Rupee102.84400.06400.06
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67210.00090.14
    View More