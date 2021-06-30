Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday following a positive momentum in Asian peers. The Nifty futures were trading 43.50 points or 0.28 percent higher at the 15,831.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,550

—Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of 670, target at Rs 685

—Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 2,550, target at Rs 2,620

—Sell Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,890, target at Rs 2,970

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 532, target at Rs 510

—Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,470, target at Rs 2,545

—Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,450, target at Rs 7,560

—Buy SpiceJet with a stop loss of Rs 80.25, target at Rs 88

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.