Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Indian indices are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday amid weakness in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was trading also 3.50 points or 0.02 percent higher at 15,877.50, indicating a flat start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,340, target at Rs 5,480

—Buy PI Industries with a stop loss of 2,910, target at Rs 2,980

—Buy Mphasis with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 2,080

—Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,230, target at Rs 4,130

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,010, target at Rs 2,922

—Buy Cadila with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 665

—Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 85.5, target at Rs 91.5

—Buy ICICI GI with a stop loss of Rs 1,574, target at Rs 1,650

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.