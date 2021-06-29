Home

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open on a muted note on Tuesday amid weakness in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was trading also 3.50 points or 0.02 percent higher at 15,877.50, indicating a flat start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,340, target at Rs 5,480
    —Buy PI Industries with a stop loss of 2,910, target at Rs 2,980
    —Buy Mphasis with a stop loss of Rs 2,025, target at Rs 2,080
    —Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,230, target at Rs 4,130
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,010, target at Rs 2,922
    —Buy Cadila with a stop loss of Rs 630, target at Rs 665
    —Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 85.5, target at Rs 91.5
    —Buy ICICI GI with a stop loss of Rs 1,574, target at Rs 1,650
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ONGC119.90 -2.45 -2.00
    Kotak Mahindra1,707.75 -25.30 -1.46
    Hindalco376.70 -5.60 -1.46
    M&M782.85 -10.65 -1.34
    ICICI Bank642.50 -7.80 -1.20
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Kotak Mahindra1,708.20 -24.30 -1.40
    M&M783.10 -10.45 -1.32
    Bajaj Auto4,134.75 -48.00 -1.15
    ICICI Bank642.65 -7.45 -1.15
    Maruti Suzuki7,523.60 -70.25 -0.93
