Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian market is likely to open higher amid positive global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a positive opening for the index in India with an 80 points gain. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy CONCOR with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 713
    —Buy ACC with a stop loss of 2,025, target at Rs 2,080
    —Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 995, target at Rs 1,020
    —Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,385, target at Rs 1,350
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 594, target at Rs 620
    —Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 994, target at Rs 1,040
    —Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 920
    —Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 352
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
