Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian market is likely to open higher amid positive global cues. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a positive opening for the index in India with an 80 points gain. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy CONCOR with a stop loss of Rs 695, target at Rs 713

—Buy ACC with a stop loss of 2,025, target at Rs 2,080

—Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 995, target at Rs 1,020

—Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,385, target at Rs 1,350

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 594, target at Rs 620

—Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 994, target at Rs 1,040

—Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 920

—Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 352

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.