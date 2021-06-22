Home

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open near record highs on Tuesday tracking gains in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading over 100 points higher near 15,850 indicating a positive opening for the Indian markets. Stocks including Indian Bank, Info Edge will be in focus. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Co Forge with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,070
    —Buy Glenmark with a stop loss of 634, target at Rs 650
    —Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 2,120, target at Rs 2,190
    —Sell Havells with a stop loss of Rs 995, target at Rs 970
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 334, target at Rs 359
    —Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 706, target at Rs 740
    —Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,480, target at Rs 2,590
    —Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,724, target at Rs 1,785
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    HDFC Life716.60 -2.15
    Cipla957.00 -3.15
    Britannia3,640.00 -8.85
    HUL2,511.70 -2.65
    Nestle17,624.00 -25.15
