    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian market is expected to start the week on a negative note following losses in global peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also suggested a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 196 points or 1.24 percent lower at the 15,554 level on the Singaporean Exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy PEL with a stop loss of Rs 2,200, target at Rs 2,285
    —Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of 543, target at Rs 560
    —Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 756, target at Rs 740
    —Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 841, target at Rs 823
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Sell Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 315.5, target at Rs 297
    —Buy Vodafone Idea with a stop loss of Rs 9.9, target at Rs 11.25
    —Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 793, target at Rs 755
    —Sell Shriram Transport with a stop loss of Rs 1,402, target at Rs 1,335
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
