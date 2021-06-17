Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking losses in global peers after the US federal reserve pulled up its timeline for rate hikes to 2023 from 2024 as inflation rises. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:
    Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com
    —Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,740
    —Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of 2,435, target at Rs 2,510
    —Sell Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,018, target at Rs 990
    —Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 269, target at Rs 259
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Sell Cadila with a stop loss of Rs 637.5, target at Rs 614
    —Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,380, target at Rs 2,455
    —Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 17,790, target at Rs 18,500
    —Buy Petronet with a stop loss of Rs 234, target at Rs 220
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by: By Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Momentumisers: Here’s why Just Dial is surging

    Next Article

    Want to join international mutual funds bandwagon? Benefits and key factors to consider

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports676.10 -30.60
    Tata Steel1,128.20 -13.95
    HDFC2,495.00 -26.45
    Hero Motocorp2,943.95 -31.45
    Maruti Suzuki7,051.25 -63.00
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    HDFC2,495.10 -26.45
    Maruti Suzuki7,050.60 -62.05
    Bajaj Auto4,073.70 -34.80
    Dr Reddys Labs5,363.00 -42.75
    Kotak Mahindra1,747.50 -13.20
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Shree Cements28,630.00 405.25
    UltraTechCement6,668.00 80.60
    Nestle18,126.80 161.60
    Asian Paints3,045.55 26.85
    Reliance2,229.20 17.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    UltraTechCement6,655.90 70.20
    Asian Paints3,048.05 29.05
    Nestle18,124.95 152.50
    Reliance2,231.00 19.35
    Tech Mahindra1,075.45 6.35

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee73.75250.43000.59
    Euro-Rupee88.48200.60200.69
    Pound-Rupee103.25000.76700.75
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66630.00390.59
    View More