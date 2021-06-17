Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Indian indices are likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking losses in global peers after the US federal reserve pulled up its timeline for rate hikes to 2023 from 2024 as inflation rises. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,740

—Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of 2,435, target at Rs 2,510

—Sell Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,018, target at Rs 990

—Sell Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 269, target at Rs 259

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Sell Cadila with a stop loss of Rs 637.5, target at Rs 614

—Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,380, target at Rs 2,455

—Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 17,790, target at Rs 18,500

—Buy Petronet with a stop loss of Rs 234, target at Rs 220

