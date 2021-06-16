Today's stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

The Indian market may open on a subdued note on Wednesday amid mixed global cues as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 25.50 points or 0.16 percent lower at 15,828.50, indicating a cautious start for the indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 834, target at Rs 852

—Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of 814, target at Rs 838

—Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 514, target at Rs 530

—Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 197, target at Rs 190

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 809, target at Rs 855

—Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 684.5, target at Rs 710

—Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 1,004, target at Rs 1,065

—Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 833, target at Rs 875

