The Indian market may open higher on Tuesday following gains in global peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 27.00 points or 0.17 percent higher at 15,863.00, indicating a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 555, target at Rs 580

—Buy HUL with a stop loss of 2,340, target at Rs 2,400

—Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 294, target at Rs 304

—Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 815

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 2,220, target at Rs 2,300

—Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 425

—Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,791, target at Rs 1,735

—Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 120, target at Rs 130

