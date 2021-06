Indian shares are set to open with minor gains on Thursday amid mixed global cues. The Singapore-based SGX Nifty was trading 32 points or 0.2 percent higher above 15,700, indicating a mildly positive start for the broader index in India.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

—Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,710, target at Rs 1,755

—Buy NTPC with a stop loss of 115, target at Rs 122

—Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 845, target at Rs 865

—Sell Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,005

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 93.5, target at Rs 99

—Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,450, target at Rs 1,510

—Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 116, target at Rs 124

—Sell Chola Fin with a stop loss of Rs 565, target at Rs 542

