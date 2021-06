The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note on Wednesday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading 10.00 points or 0.06 percent lower at 15,753.50, indicating a subdued start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 2,410, target at Rs 2,480

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,770, target at Rs 1,820

- Sell Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,040, target at Rs 1,025

- Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 825, target at Rs 800

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 537.5, target at Rs 565

- Buy HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 680, target at Rs 710

- Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 394.5, target at Rs 375

- Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 112.9, target at Rs 124

