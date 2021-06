The Indian market is likely to open on a flat note on Tuesday tracking mixed cues in global peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading around 3 points lower at 15,776, indicating a flat start for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss of Rs 2,920, target at Rs 3,050

- Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 715

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 840, target at Rs 865

- Sell Aarti Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,735, target at Rs 1,675

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 113, target at Rs 124

- Buy Exide with a stop loss of Rs 193.9, target at Rs 204

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 3,154, target at Rs 3,245

- Buy Powergrid with a stop loss of Rs 232, target at Rs 246

