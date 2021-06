Indian markets are likely to open at record high levels on Thursday ahead of the RBI monetary policy due tomorrow. In the policy, RBI is expected to maintain status quo and focus on economic growth while keeping an eye on the inflationary pressure due to rising commodity prices. Meanwhile, Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 271, target at Rs 282

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1,055

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 825

- Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 477, target at Rs 488

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 225, target at Rs 240

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 740

- Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,975, target at Rs 3,100

- Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 59.5, target at Rs 64

