Indian indices are likely to see a muted opening on Wednesday after its manufacturing PMI fell to an 8-month low, offsetting better-than-expected GDP numbers. Meanwhile, globally the sentiment is positive as investors weighed the latest U.S. economic data for signs of a rebound and rising inflation. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Apollo Hospital with a stop loss of Rs 3,160, target at Rs 3,300

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,700, target at Rs 5,900

- Buy M&M Fin with a stop loss of Rs 157.70, target at Rs 170

- Sell SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 982, target at Rs 955

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy NAM India with a stop loss of Rs 359.50, target at Rs 385

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 114, target at Rs 125

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 207, target at Rs 226

- Sell Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss of Rs 1,781, target at Rs 1,715

Catch all live market updates here