Indian indices are likely to open at new highs on Tuesday after the Indian economy reported better than expected GDP growth in FY21. Indian economy contracted 7.3 percent in FY21 against a 4 percent expansion in the preceding FY20, official data showed on Monday. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,230, target at Rs 5,420

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 700, target at Rs 725

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,530, target at Rs 2,850

- Sell Naukri with a stop loss of Rs 4,420, target at Rs 4,260

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 844, target at Rs 880

- Buy Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss of Rs 2,920, target at Rs 3,050

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 7,025, target at Rs 7,240

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,295, target at Rs 1,380

