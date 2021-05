The Indian market is likely to open lower on Monday following a mixed trend in Asian peers. However, falling COVID-19 infection rates in India may lift sentiment. The SGX Nifty was trading 67.00 points or 0.43 percent lower at 15,425.50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 835, target at Rs 860

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 2,330, target at Rs 2,390

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 520, target at Rs 505

- Sell IGL with a stop loss of Rs 987, target at Rs 965

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 172

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,347, target at Rs 2,270

- Sell Apollo Hospital with a stop loss of Rs 3,180, target at Rs 3,090

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 2,304, target at Rs 2,465

