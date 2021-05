The Indian market is likely to open flat with a negative bias on Thursday amid weak global cues. Meanwhile, Asian stock markets struggled for traction after a jittery session on Wall as a hint of tapering talk from the US Fed drove selling in the bond market and lifted the safe-haven dollar. The SGX Nifty was also trading 22 points or 0.15 percent lower at 15,026, indicating a cautious start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,970, target at Rs 2,035

- Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,875, target at Rs 2,965

- Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 673, target at Rs 657

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 3,190, target at Rs 3,315

- Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of Rs 121.5, target at Rs 130

- Buy Bosch with a stop loss of Rs 14,500, target at Rs 15,500

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,189, target at Rs 1,240

