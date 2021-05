Indian indices are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers and US Futures. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was also trading 151.00 points or 1.01 percent higher around 15,097, indicating a gap-up opening for the Indian benchmarks. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,015, target at Rs 1,050

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 910, target at Rs 938

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 275, target at Rs 285

- Sell Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 816, target at Rs 793

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,370, target at Rs 5,600

- Buy GCPL with a stop loss of Rs 824, target at Rs 875

- But ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 615, target at Rs 644

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,169, target at Rs 1,235

