Indian indices are likely to start the week on a positive note on Monday following cautious gains in Asian peers ahead of China's economic data. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was also trading 60 points or 0.4 percent higher around 14,780 indicating a strong opening for the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 553, target at Rs 570

- Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,410

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,395, target at Rs 1,435

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,450, target at Rs 2,365

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,270, target at Rs 5,480

- Buy Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,369, target at Rs 1,425

- But ITC with a stop loss of Rs 208, target at Rs 221

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,395, target at Rs 1,460

