The Indian market is likely to open higher on Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were also trading 31.00 points or 0.21 percent higher at the 15,148.00 level on the Singaporean exchange. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 2,752, target at Rs 2,903

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 635, target at Rs 667

- Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 579

- Sell McDowell with a stop loss of Rs 593, target at Rs 517

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 30,000, target at Rs 31,000

- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 874, target at Rs 920

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,470, target at Rs 2,555

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,237, target at Rs 2,180

