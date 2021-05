Indian indices are likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday amid weakness in global peers as worries over rising inflation in the United States spooked investors on concerns that it could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields globally. The SGX Nifty was also trading 15.00 points or 0.10 percent lower at 14,835.00, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 728, target at Rs 747

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,015, target at Rs 1,050

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,422, target at Rs 1,452

- Sell Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 648, target at Rs 633

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 655, target at Rs 695

- Buy Concor with a stop loss of Rs 600, target at Rs 640

- Sell Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,710

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 114.5, target at Rs 124

