Indian indices are likely to open lower, snapping four sessions of gains on Tuesday following losses in Asian peers amid weak global cues. The SGX Nifty was also trading 160.5 points or 1.07 percent lower at 14,828.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 616, target at Rs 635

- Buy PEL with a stop loss of Rs 1,680, target at Rs 1,745

- Sell Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 962, target at Rs 938

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,450, target at Rs 3,375

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 105.25, target at Rs 113

- Sell Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 27,600, target at Rs 26,650

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,440, target at Rs 3,325

- Buy Powergrid with a stop loss of Rs 216, target at Rs 227

Catch all live market updates here