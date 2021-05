Indian indices are likely to open higher on Monday following gains in Asian peers amid strong global cues. Investors’ focus will remain on the coronavirus situation in India and March quarter earnings going ahead. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 758, target at Rs 780

- Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 418, target at Rs 430

- Buy Alkem Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,860, target at Rs 2,960

- Sell SBI with a stop loss of Rs 363, target at Rs 351

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 11,150, target at Rs 11,780

- Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 585

- Buy GMDC with a stop loss of Rs 65, target at Rs 73

- Buy Glenmark with a stop loss of Rs 581, target at Rs 615

Catch all live market updates here