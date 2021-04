Indian indices are likely to open in the red on Thursday, tracking caution in Asian peers and as another lockdown starts in Maharashtra on a continued spike in COVID cases. The SGX Nifty was also nearly 45 points or 0.3 percent lower around 14,640, indicating a negative start for Indian benchmarks. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 598, target at Rs 615

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,815

- Sell Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 323, target at Rs 311

- Sell Indigo with a stop loss of Rs 1,625, target at Rs 1,575

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,519, target at Rs 2,440

- Sell Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1,330, target at Rs 1,280

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 580

- Sell Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,771, target at Rs 3,680

