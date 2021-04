Indian indices are likely to open higher on Thursday following US stocks, which nudged to another record high after the Federal Reserve underlined its commitment to keeping policy super loose. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty was also trading 51 points higher or 0.35 percent around the 14,915.00 level indicates a positive start for the Indian markets. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 989, target at Rs 1,014

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 3,160

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 433, target at Rs 445

- Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 846, target at Rs 822

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 546.5, target at Rs 570

- Buy L&T Tech with a stop loss of Rs 2,819, target at Rs 2,900

- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 905, target at Rs 945

- Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 423.5, target at Rs 450

