Indian indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement later today. The MPC is widely expected to pause in the April policy amid uncertainty around the growth impact of the second COVID-19 wave, and elevated inflation, a CNBC-TV18 poll among ten economists showed. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 1,020, target at Rs 1,070

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 556

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 688, target at Rs 665

- Sell Trent with a stop loss of Rs 714, target at Rs 690

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,580, target at Rs 2,700

- Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 408, target at Rs 428

- Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 1,835, target at Rs 2,000

- Sell Powergrid with a stop loss of Rs 214, target at Rs 200

Catch all live market updates here