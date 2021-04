The Indian market is likely to open higher Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 27.00 points or 0.18 percent higher at the 14,749.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:00 am.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house market experts have laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 3,200, target at Rs 3,280

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 228, target at Rs 237

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,925, target at Rs 2,850

- Sell ZEEL with a stop loss of Rs 198, target at Rs 207

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 126.5, target at Rs 139

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 2,551, targets at Rs 2,450

- Sell IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 1,742, target at Rs 1,620

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,390, target at Rs 1,450

