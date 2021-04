The Indian market is likely to open lower amid weak domestic cues as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and new curbs announced in various states may dampen investor sentiment.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house market experts have laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,820, target at Rs 7,000

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 790

- Buy HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 990, target at Rs 1,015

- Sell InterGlobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1630, target at Rs 1,595

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 599.5, target at Rs 635

- Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 790.5, targets at Rs 755

- Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 90

- Buy APL Apollo Tubes with a stop loss of Rs 974, target at Rs 1,020

Catch all live market updates here