The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday tracking gains in global markets after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and projected a rapid jump in US economic growth this year. The SGX Nifty was also trading 172.00 points or 1.16 percent higher at 14,943.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,375, target at Rs 1,405

- Buy Muthoot Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1,265, target at Rs 1,300

- Buy Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 522, target at Rs 534

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,350, target at Rs 1,300

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 712

- Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 891, target at Rs 840

- Buy Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 316, target at Rs 335

- Buy IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 1,800, target at Rs 1,890

