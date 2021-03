The Indian market is likely to open positive on Tuesday after witnessing a sharp selloff in the previous session. The sentiment was also lifted tracking a rise in Asian stocks after Wall Street’s main indexes closed at record highs and investors awaited comments from the U.S. central bank’s meeting later this week. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 214, target at Rs 224

- Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,005, target at Rs 1,050

- Sell Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 690, target at Rs 665

- Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 512

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Coforge with a stop loss of Rs 2,799, target at Rs 2,900

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,020

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,518, target at Rs 1,555

- Sell Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 4,405, target at Rs 4,280

