The Indian market is likely to start the week on a higher note on Monday tracking gains in global peers. Asian shares rallied on Monday while the dollar held near three-month peaks after the U.S. Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill and a surprisingly strong payrolls report augured well for a global economic rebound. The SGX Nifty was trading around 150 points or 1 percent higher near 15,100, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 145, target at Rs 150

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,455, target at Rs 1,505

- Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,350, target at Rs 5,550

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,510, target at Rs 1,560

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,470, target at Rs 3,550

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 148, target at Rs 158

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 471, target at Rs 440

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,899, target at Rs 1,965

