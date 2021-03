Indian indices are likely to open in the green on Wednesday tracking gains in Asian peers on optimism that U.S. stimulus will energise the global economic recovery. The SGX Nifty was also trading marginally higher, up around 0.2 percent over 15,000 suggesting an opening in the positive territory for the Indian market today. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 898, target at Rs 922

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 1,095

- Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 721, target at Rs 701

- Sell Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 4,460, target at Rs 4,320

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,164, target at Rs 2,230

- Buy L&T Technology Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,700, target at Rs 2,800

- Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 16,400, target at Rs 17,000

- Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 944, target at Rs 975

