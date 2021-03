Indian Indices are likely to start the week on a higher note following gains in Asian peers after last week's selloff due to rising yields. The SGX Nifty was trading over 200 points higher around 14,750 indicates a gap-up opening for the markets. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 205, target at Rs 210

- Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 752

- Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,565

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,305, target at Rs 2,245

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 136, target at Rs 165

- Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 46, target at Rs 51

- Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,340, target at Rs 2,225

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 116

Catch all live market updates here